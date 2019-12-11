Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEFFREY TODD HILE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JEFFREY TODD HILE, 58, of Beaufort, S.C., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, due to a tragic house fire. Born May 17, 1961, in Whitley County, he was the son of Cal B. and Shirley A. (Starkey) Hile. He graduated from Central Noble High School, Albion, in 1979. He attended Earlham College, Richmond, Ind., and graduated from the school of Architecture at Ball State University, Muncie, Ind. He was a current member of AIA. Jeff began his career in architectural design, and later engineering services, including Commercial and Institutional Construction, Environmental Consulting and Property Condition Assessor Services. He was a licensed commercial and home inspector and also served as Vice President of Mach One International, an Aircraft Broker / Consultant. Most of his career was spent as an architectural engineer designing office buildings, hospitals, government facilities, including the U.S.S. Marine base in Beaufort and served as project manager on the facilities under construction. His work carried him to several Indiana employers as well as California, Ohio, North Carolina, and currently CCCS International of Charleston, S.C. Surviving are sons, Dietrich Calvin and Nicolaus Frederick Hile; mother, Shirley A. Hile; siblings, Scott Alan Hile, Joseph Neil (Karen Petranek) Hile, Fran Alison (Max) Lortie; stepsister, Kelley (Kurt) Postma; six nephews; three nieces; along with several great nephews and great nieces; and special friend, Tamara Stangland. He was preceded in death by his father, Cal B. Hile. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Merriam Christian Chapel, 3985 S. US 33, Albion (IN 46701).

