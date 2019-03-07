JEFFRY E. JACKSON, 63, passed away Monday, March, 4, 2019. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Jeffry was the son of the late H. William Jr. and Janet Jackson. Jeffry worked for Lincoln Food Services during his working career. He enjoyed building Street Rods, and watching all types of auto racing. Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Marie Jackson. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Service & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 7, 2019