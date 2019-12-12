JEHRAD L. JACKSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEHRAD L. JACKSON.
Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Obituary
Send Flowers

JEHRAD L. JACKSON, 33, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at IU Health University Hospital. Surviving are his mother, Shirlene Jackson; father, Albert Jackson; son, Jehrad L. Jackson Jr.; brother, Andron Jackson; twin sister, Sha-Ron Jackson; along with a host of other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, with visitation one hour before service. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.