JEHRAD L. JACKSON, 33, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at IU Health University Hospital. Surviving are his mother, Shirlene Jackson; father, Albert Jackson; son, Jehrad L. Jackson Jr.; brother, Andron Jackson; twin sister, Sha-Ron Jackson; along with a host of other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, with visitation one hour before service. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 12, 2019