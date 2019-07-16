Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JENELLE (HOLLOWAY) WEBB. View Sign Service Information THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton 308 W WASHINGTON ST Bluffton , IN 46714 (260)-824-3850 Send Flowers Obituary

JENELLE (HOLLOWAY) WEBB, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on the morning of Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 16, 1948, in Wells County, she was a daughter of Joe D. and Martha Ferne (Starr) Holloway. A 1967 graduate from Southern Wells High School, Jenelle was active in the Wells County 4-H Program, Sunshine Program and National Honors Society. Jenelle owned and operated for over 22 years, Nature's Corner Antique Mall in Fort Wayne. She was a coordinator of Antique's in the Park and member of the Allen County Genealogy Association. She was formally the banquet manager for Don Hall's Guest House for many years. Jenelle and Fred. E. Webb married on June 7, 1991 in Lakeland, Fla.; he survives. Survivors include her husband, Fred of Fort Wayne; children, Troy (Linda) Waters, Stephanie Waters and Jeremy Waters, all of Huntertown, Sunday (Keong) Sudharto of Sarasota, Fla., Freddie (Angela) Webb of Leo, Paul (Alishia) Webb of Fort Wayne, and Ryan (Dondra) Webb of Fort Wayne; 15 grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Sally Jo Tinkel of Fort Wayne, Dan (Rose) Anderson of Bluffton, Jill (Kenneth) Ellenberger of Bluffton, Jerri (Don) Lehman of Craigville, Jon (Carla) Holloway of Angola, Jeff Holloway of Huntington, Jody (Jodi) Holloway of Bluffton, and Jay (Marie) Holloway of Cody, Wyo.; and brother-in-law, Eric "Rick" Jarrett of Liberty Center. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jack Holloway and Jim Holloway; and a sister, Sara Jane Jarrett. A Celebration of Life service is 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with calling one hour prior to the service. Jeff Lemler officiating. Calling also from 2 to 8 p.m. Thurday, July 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Stahl Cemetery in rural Bluffton. Memorials may be made in Jenelle's memory to Friends of the Ouabache State Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at

