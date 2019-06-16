JENNIE MARGARET MORREALE, 97, died on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Integrace at Bayleigh Chase, in Easton, Md. Her family lived in Fort Wayne for many years. She is survived by her children, Elena (H.G. "Skip") McComas of Ocean Pines, Md., Carol Smith of Easton, Md., Pete (Vicki) Morreale of Fort Wayne, and John (Cris) Morreale of Willshire, Ohio; nine grandsons, and 11 great- grandchildren. Her husband of 58 years, Joseph Morreale, died Sept. 9, 2001. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019