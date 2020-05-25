JENNIFER A. WILSON, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. Born in South Bend, Ind. on Jan. 11, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Thaddeus and Loretta (Kreczmer) Bierwagen. Jennifer worked as a Nationally Certified Pharmacy Technician. Jennifer is survived by her children, Paul (Valerie) Wilson and Christopher (Michelle) Wilson, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Grace, Vincent, Dominic, Christopher Jr., Nicholas, Joseph, Nolan, and Jacob Wilson; great-grandchildren, Chase, Owen, Addison, and Callen Wilson; and brother, Jeffrey Bierwagen of Fort Wayne. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wilson; and brother, Paul Bierwagen. A private family service will be held. Jennifer's final resting place will be Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Association or National Kidney Fund. Arrangements by DO McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road.