JENNIFER ANNE (ALBERT) DILLON, 47, died peacefully Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, after a valiant fight against cancer, with family and close friends by her side. Jennifer was born on Sept. 3, 1971, in Miami, Fla. She moved to Fort Wayne in 1984 and graduated Homestead High School in 1989. After graduation she stayed in Fort Wayne until her death. She was an avid runner, enjoyed baking and sewing. She and her dog, Snyder volunteered with Three Rivers Visiting Dogs. They were still visiting patients two weeks before her death. Jennifer is survived by her daughters, Haley Dillon of Fort Wayne and Truley Dillon of St. Charles, Ill.; sister, Kathleen (Todd) Kemerly of St. Charles, Ill.; and her faithful four-legged companion, Snyder. She is preceded in death by her father, Louis J. Albert formerly of Boca Raton, Fla.; and mother Carol A. Albert formerly of Boca Raton, Fla. Memorial Mass is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, in Fort Wayne. A luncheon will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested expressions of sympathy be made to Three Rivers Visiting Dogs, Fort Wayne.

