JENNIFER ANNE JASPER, 47, of Westfield, Ind., passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at her home unexpectedly. Jenni was born May 8,1972 in Fort Wayne. She was a graduate of Snider High School, Fort Wayne and Southeastern Academy Orlando, Fla. Jenni was employed in property management. She will be remembered for her kind heart and beautiful smile and for being a wonderful mother. She is survived by her parents, Ronald and Raeann (Messick) Jasper of San Crisanto, Mexico; brother, Josh Jasper of Leo, Ind.; daughter, Karli Mull Westfield; stepson, Sebastian Souder of Egan, Minn.; and fianc‚, Neal Mull Westfield. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Margaret Kramer, Ron and Nancy Jasper; and sister, Carrie Grace Jasper. All of Fort Wayne. Private services were held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at A.R.N. Funeral Home Zionsville, Ind.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store