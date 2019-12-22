JENNIFER ANNE SHEEHAN - BOLIN, 56, of New Albany, Ind., who grew up in New Haven passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Born March 1, 1963, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Gene Sheehan. Jennifer attended New Haven High School and held various office positions. Surviving are her son, Shane Sheehan of Louisville Ky.; mother, Nancy J. Sheehan; sister, Jeannie McLinden; niece, Kristy Cirillo; nephews, David McLinden and Michael McLinden; a great niece and three great nephews, all of Fort Wayne. "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28 Arrangements by Cremation Society of Kentucky.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 22, 2019