JENNIFER ELAINE (GRIMME) ELWOOD, 40, of Leo, Ind., unexpectedly passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home. Born Nov. 11, 1979, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Michael and Jean Grimme. She attended Snider High School and worked in childcare for several years. Her passions included her family and kids, her dogs and reptiles, horses, crafts, camping, and the beach. She is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, David; children, Jayden, Paige and Chase; parents; and sister, Dr. Laura Juntgen of Westfield, Ind. A celebration of life for Jennifer will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the S.P.C.A. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 14, 2020.