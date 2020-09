Or Copy this URL to Share

ELWOOD, JENNIFER ELAINE (GRIMME): A celebration of life is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Concordia Cemetery Gardens Bell Tower, 5365 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.



