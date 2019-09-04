JENNIFER JO HARRIS, 69, of Saint Joe, died Thursday Aug. 22, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Jennifer was born Jan. 19, 1950, in Auburn. She had attended International Business College and had worked at Rieke Corporation, also as the office manager at Pollution Control Systems and was the owner of Sundor Kennel for the last 35 years. She was a Riverdale Youth League softball coach, Eastside softball booster mom, breeder and shower of Labrador Retrievers and lifelong dog lover. Surviving are her husband, Mike Harris of Saint Joe; daughter, Jaima (Les Lottes) Harris of Avilla; son, Geoff (Chad Hulbert) Harris of Rochester, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Karen Ringler of Angola; nieces, Monica (Todd) Wells of Angola and Robyn (Eric) Kubsch of Berrien Springs, Mich.; nephew, Scott (Jackie) Ringler of Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. W. and Janice Ringler; a brother, Rod Ringler. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main Street, Auburn, with visitation one hour prior from 1 to 2 p.m. The Rev. Jonathan Nack officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the .. To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 4, 2019