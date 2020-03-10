JENNIFER L. CRICKMORE, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at home. Born Nov. 2, 1971, she was the daughter of Joanna (Lantz) Carr and Nicholas Crick more. Jennifer completed her Associate's degree in Human Services from Ivy Tech in 2013, a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services Management in 2016 and a Master of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from Indiana Tech in 2018. Jennifer had a variety of careers including cooking at the Venice in Fort Wayne. As she completed her degrees, she also had several jobs which focused on the service to others. In 2016 and again in 2018, Jennifer worked as a Leadership/Case Manager at the Redemption House Ministries. She provided guidance and accountability to women residing in this transitional home. In 2012 to 2015 and from March of 2019 to present, Jennifer worked at Blue Jacket Inc. as a Career Advocate/Case Manager. Jennifer loved working with clients on various aspects of the Blue Jacket program and helping them achieve their goals. In addition to her professional activities, Jennifer was an advocate of those people fighting to improve their lives. On any given day, Jennifer would have at least one project in the works where she would be gathering resources for someone who was in need. Besides enjoying cooking and gardening, Jennifer volunteered with the local food banks, the Allen County HART Initiative and the Harlan Days Community Fair. Jennifer had a huge love of family and any community she was involved in. She especially loved being a stepmom to Kyleigh and Terianna. Jennifer lived with Matt and Kyleigh Thomas. Jennifer is survived by her mother, Joanna Carr; stepfather, Richard Kriz; and brother, Paul (Jody) Carr. She was preceded in death by her stepdaughter Terianna Thomas. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 North Clinton St., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Harlan Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2020