JENNIFER WILSON, 46, went home Wednesday, July 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of Gary (Dorene) Wilson and Judy (Al) Moore, who survive. Jen attended Indiana University "Go Big Red" and worked for 18 years as part of the SC&A family in Nashville, Tenn. Jen dedicated much of her life to serving in Haiti with International Allied Missions. She was a cherished member of New Hope Church in Brentwood, Tenn. In addition to her parents she is survived by her sister, Jodie (Jermaine) Thomas; niece, Serria Thomas; nephew, Alan Thomas; stepbrothers, Nick (Lawson) Geimer and Nate (Julie) Geimer; stepsister, Nicole Rodriguez; and her loving dog, Gabby. She leaves behind her three best friends, Chris Barkey, Kelly Dear and Tina Larimer. Memorial Service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at New Hope Church in Brentwood, Tenn. Memorial visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46818). In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to IamHaiti.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 12, 2019