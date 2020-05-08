JENNINGS THAO NGUYEN
JENNINGS THAO NGUYEN, 57, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born in Vietnam, Jennings was the son of the late Kiem and Beo Nguyen. Jennings earned his Bachelor's degree in education from Ball State University. He taught mathematics at South Side High School and helped his wife run their hair salon, Modern Hair Design. Outside of work, he could've been found pouring over the latest news on politics and science or enjoying authentic Chinese cuisines. He is survived by his loving wife and partner of 32 years, Jeanette Nguyen. He is also survived by his two children, Jeffers and Jelena Nguyen; sisters, Elyssa Tran, Holly Muh and Man Voortman; and brothers, Minh, Dien and Thanh Nguyen. A private calling will be held FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. A private mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. The burial will be at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations in Jennings' name can be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Calling hours
At Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Jennings was a wonderful man and I always enjoyed talking with him in the salon.
Mary Lucas
Friend
May 8, 2020
My dearest brother-in-law
You will always remain in our heart. You are a good husband and a a great father; you have the best education to your children.

May God Bless you and all the best to your family. R.I.P

Dai Kay and Ly family
Peter Ly
Family
May 8, 2020
Janet and Family I will be praying for you all I am so sorry to hear of your loss he was such a friendly man who always smiled and made conversation may God comfort you all
Paula West
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
Jeanette and family, please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of Jennings. He was always friendly and funny whenever we saw him in the shop. We are deeply shocked at his passing. Lisa, Brittne' and Sharon Jordan, Miss Linda.
Lisa Jordan
Acquaintance
