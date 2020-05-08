JENNINGS THAO NGUYEN, 57, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born in Vietnam, Jennings was the son of the late Kiem and Beo Nguyen. Jennings earned his Bachelor's degree in education from Ball State University. He taught mathematics at South Side High School and helped his wife run their hair salon, Modern Hair Design. Outside of work, he could've been found pouring over the latest news on politics and science or enjoying authentic Chinese cuisines. He is survived by his loving wife and partner of 32 years, Jeanette Nguyen. He is also survived by his two children, Jeffers and Jelena Nguyen; sisters, Elyssa Tran, Holly Muh and Man Voortman; and brothers, Minh, Dien and Thanh Nguyen. A private calling will be held FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. A private mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. The burial will be at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations in Jennings' name can be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church.