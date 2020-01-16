JENNY LYNN PATTY, 58, of Columbia City, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. She was born Sept. 4, 1961, in Kankakee, Ill., the daughter of Richard and Janice (Koop-mans) Alvey, who survive. She received her Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Cedarville University in 1983. On Nov. 12, 1983, she married the love of her life, Mark K. Patty, who preceded her in death in 2018, after 34 years of marriage. "She was a loving and faithful wife, wonderful homemaker, who happily home schooled her children. She loved her children, grandchildren, and gardening". She was a dedicated and active member of Headwaters Church, Fort Wayne, for many years. "She was a special person who touched many lives and made an impact on everyone she met". Surviving are her five children, John (Angie) Patty of Fort Wayne, Ben Patty of Fort Wayne, Rachel (Shawn) Cole of Fort Wayne, Sarah Patty of Huntington, and Daniel Patty of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, Caleb, Lucas and Zachary Patty, Calista, Katen, and Halle Cole and Eli Patty; brothers, Joe (Debbie) Alvey, and Luke Alvey. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Headwaters Church, 1001 West Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at D. O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Private family burial will be in Parker Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Headwaters Church, or Safe Families for Children, fortwayne.safe-families.org/. For online condolences please visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 16, 2020