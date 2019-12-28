JERALD A. RATZBURG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JERALD A. RATZBURG.
Service Information
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-2044
Obituary
Send Flowers

JERALD A. RATZBURG, 50, of Fort Wayne, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Born Nov. 24, 1969, in Oconto, Wis., Jerry was a son of the late Charles Ratzburg and LuAnn Ratzburg who survives. Jerry is also survived by his wife, Anna; children, Joshua (Sarah), Erik and Lauren; grandson, Kristopher; and siblings, Lynn, Todd, Brian, Lori, and Chad. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, 1126 S. Barr St., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul's Lutheran School Athletic Booster's or the donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.