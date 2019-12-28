JERALD A. RATZBURG, 50, of Fort Wayne, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Born Nov. 24, 1969, in Oconto, Wis., Jerry was a son of the late Charles Ratzburg and LuAnn Ratzburg who survives. Jerry is also survived by his wife, Anna; children, Joshua (Sarah), Erik and Lauren; grandson, Kristopher; and siblings, Lynn, Todd, Brian, Lori, and Chad. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, 1126 S. Barr St., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul's Lutheran School Athletic Booster's or the donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 28, 2019