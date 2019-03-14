JERALD CARL SCHWARTZ, 88, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his home. His parents were Arthur P. Schwartz and Mildred N. (Beck) Schwartz, and siblings, Stanley, Arnold, Ruth (Esarey), and Alan. He married Jeanann (Knight) Condrey in 1957. Surviving family are his children, Kathy (husband Gary) Priem, Judith (husband Ron Furniss) Nastally, Jeffrey Schwartz, and Amy (husband Michael) Zieles; and grandchildren Ian (wife Brigitte) Nastally, Anastasia Priem, Garrison Priem, Mitchell Zieles, and Sean Zieles. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Nass & Son Funeral Home, 208 N. Main St., Huntingburg (IN 47542), with viewing from 1 to 3 p.m.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 14, 2019