JERALD E. MILLER, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Panama City Beach, Fla. Born Dec. 13, 1931, in Indianapolis, Ind., he taught Math and Physics at North Side High School from 1958 to 1966, Culver Military Academy from 1966 to 1969 and Snider High School from 1969 to 1992. During this time he taught part time at the University of St. Francis and IVY Tech. During his time at Snider High School he started the baseball program, in 1971, where he coached for 13 years. He is survived by his wife, Ann Miller; children, Jeffrey Miller, Gregory (Sue) Miller and Linda (Doug) Johnston; grandchildren, Jeremy (Kristen) Mickelini, Travis (Katelyn) Heston, Angie Papenbrock, Jacob Miller, and Hannah Miller; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerald Everett and Ruth Miller; and sister, Jean Wasson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Children International, or the Fort Wayne Honor Flight. To leave online condolences, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 6, 2020