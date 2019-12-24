Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JERALD L. "JERRY" OEHLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JERALD "JERRY" L. OEHLER, 77, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Adams Heritage where he has been a resident for nearly eight years. Born Sept. 3, 1942, in New Haven, Ind., he was a son of the late Walter M. Oehler Sr., and Orlean (Banet) Oehler. He was united in marriage to Sandra Amstutz on March 27, 1971, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. They were married 48 years before Jerry's passing. Jerry served in the Air National Guard of Indiana for six years and was honorably discharged in 1969. He graduated from New Haven High School. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock, Monroeville, where he held numerous offices including President of the congregation and School Board President. He gained many lifelong friends through the Indiana Young Farmers Group. He was also a member of the Hoagland Area Advancement Association. Jerry was a lifelong farmer. In addition, he worked at International Harvester in Fort Wayne, then transferred to Navistar in Springfield, Ohio, until he retired after 37 years of service. Jerry was a gentle, Christian family man with a great sense of humor. He loved watching and supporting his girls and grandkids playing sports, particularly basketball. Jerry was an avid IU basketball fan. In addition, he loved participating in winter sports, including snowmobiling and skiing. Jerry enjoyed antiquing with his wife Sandy. His girls have fond memories of him singing and dancing. Surviving are his wife, Sandy Oehler of Monroeville, Ind.; daughters, Shelly (Steve) Hetler of Monroeville, Ind., Erica (Krishnan) Chandrasekhar of Chicago, Ill., and Carrie (Tom) Allman of Fort Wayne; sisters, Sharon (Bob) McNeal of Angola, Ind., and Rosie (Jack) Kellogg of Carmel, Ind.; brother, Walter (Juanita) Oehler Jr. of Fort Wayne; sisters, Joyce (Joe) Manter of Charlotte, N.C., and Tammy (Scott) Liggett of Payne, Ohio; and six grandchildren, Libby and Gabe Hetler, Brock, Madelyn and Grant Allman, and Eli Chandrasekhar. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock, with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Pastor Douglas Christian officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville. Burial in St. John Lutheran-Flatrock. Preferred memorials to St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock or Adams Heritage. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit

