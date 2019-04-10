JEROLD L. "JERRY" WITTE, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Born Dec. 11, 1948, he was a son of the late Ferdinand and Georgia (Roemke) Witte. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked at John Deere in Woodburn and later at Dana Corporation as a machine operator for 31 years before retiring. He was a member at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Haven, Knights of Columbus, and was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. He enjoyed spending his time riding his motorcycle and helping other people fix things. The family would like to thank the HBPC team from the VA Hospital, Fort Wayne for their loving and compassionate care. Surviving family include his wife, Carol Witte; children, Todd (Patti) Witte, Angela (Nathan) Bryan, Ryan (Amber) Witte, and Emily Witte; seven grandchildren, seven step grandchildren, and five step great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his stepmother, Virginia Witte; and siblings, John Witte, Karen Stark and Vivian Guenin. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with visitation half hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with a Vigil service at 3:45 p.m. Burial in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, New Haven. Memorials should be made to Masses or to HDSA Center of Excellence at Indiana University, 355 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46202 or online at http://hdsa.org/hdsacoeindiana/. Condolences may be left online at www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 10, 2019