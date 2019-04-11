WITTE, JEROLD L. "JERRY": Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with visitation half hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today, April 11, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with a Vigil service at 3:45 p.m.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019