JEROLD RAY ZIMMERMAN, 83, of Dandridge, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Born March 26, 1937 in Kendall -ville, Ind., he was a son of the late Aldon and Dorothy Yeager Zimmerman. He retired in 1999 from Correctional Food Service and in 2012 from his most enjoyable job as an educator for Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies. He was nicknamed "Crab Daddy" for the education and care that he took at the petting tank of the horseshoe crabs. Jerold is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Joan Gerardot Zimmerman; daughter, Lynette (Greg) Zimmerman Desper of Lenoir City, Tenn.; grandchildren, Brent Dillion of Indianapolis, Chad Dillon of Lafayette, and Morgan (Chris) Sklar; and brother, Jack (Carolyn) Zimmerman of Indianapolis. He was also preceded in death by his daughter; Jodie Zimmerman. A Memorial Visitation Service is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Woodburn Community Center, 22735 Main Street, Woodburn. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home of Dandridge, Tenn. 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com