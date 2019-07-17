JEROME A. HERBER (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEROME A. HERBER.
Service Information
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46819
(260)-424-1525
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church Hessen Cassel
11337 Old Decatur Road South
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

JEROME A. HERBER, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Adams Heritage, Monroe ville. Born July 29, 1934, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Phillip J. and Genevieve Marie (Schiffli) Herber. He retired in 1992 from Dana. Jerome was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Hessen Cassel, serving in many capacities. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Patricia Herber; children, Annette (Michael) Boly, Samuel (David Miller) Herber, Richard (Audra) Herber, Andrew (Sarah) Herber, Christopher (Jackie) Herber, Edward Herber, Peter (Beth) Herber, Joseph (Tina) Herber, David (Shelley) Herber, Lisa Herber, Nathan (Lisa) Herber, and Juanita Hartman; siblings, Lawrence (Lucy - deceased) Herber, Father John Herber C. P. P. S., Jim (Nancy) Herber, Mary (Jack) Armstrong, Helene (Ron - deceased) Jacquay, Joanne (Ken) Nesler, Rosemary (Ray) Stout, Jane (Don) Eisberg, and Barbara (Jim) Smith; 30 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Maxine Scheiber, Carolyn Boyle, Annie Cappelli, Phyllis Forbing, and Joe Herber. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Hessen Cassel, 11337 Old Decatur Road South, Fort Wayne (IN 46816) with NO visitation prior. Visitation is from 1 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with Rosary at 7 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church Hessen Cassel Cemetery. Memorials in memory of Jerome may be made to the church or Nurses for Life. Condolences for the Herber family may be left at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fort Wayne, IN   (260) 424-1525
funeral home direction icon