
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
St. Joseph Catholic Church Hessen Cassel
11337 Old Decatur Road South
JEROME A. HERBER, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Adams Heritage, Monroe ville. Born July 29, 1934, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Phillip J. and Genevieve Marie (Schiffli) Herber. He retired in 1992 from Dana. Jerome was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Hessen Cassel, serving in many capacities. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Patricia Herber; children, Annette (Michael) Boly, Samuel (David Miller) Herber, Richard (Audra) Herber, Andrew (Sarah) Herber, Christopher (Jackie) Herber, Edward Herber, Peter (Beth) Herber, Joseph (Tina) Herber, David (Shelley) Herber, Lisa Herber, Nathan (Lisa) Herber, and Juanita Hartman; siblings, Lawrence (Lucy - deceased) Herber, Father John Herber C. P. P. S., Jim (Nancy) Herber, Mary (Jack) Armstrong, Helene (Ron - deceased) Jacquay, Joanne (Ken) Nesler, Rosemary (Ray) Stout, Jane (Don) Eisberg, and Barbara (Jim) Smith; 30 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Maxine Scheiber, Carolyn Boyle, Annie Cappelli, Phyllis Forbing, and Joe Herber. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Hessen Cassel, 11337 Old Decatur Road South, Fort Wayne (IN 46816) with NO visitation prior. Visitation is from 1 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with Rosary at 7 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church Hessen Cassel Cemetery. Memorials in memory of Jerome may be made to the church or Nurses for Life. Condolences for the Herber family may be left at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 17, 2019
