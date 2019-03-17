JEROME A. WELCH, of Fort Wayne, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was born Oct. 27, 1933, the fourth son of Mary Florence Giant and John J. Welch and had attended St. Peter's and St. Patrick's Grade Schools, Central Catholic High School and Indiana University. He attended Our Lady of the Lake Seminary, Lake Wawasee, Ind., in 1955 and graduated from the School of Philosophy of St. Mary's College, St. Mary, Ky., in 1957. He received a B.S. and M.S. degree in education from The University of St. Francis and was an elementary teacher for the Fort Wayne Parochial Schools and northeastern Indiana public schools. He also taught in the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine religious education program for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. He was a published writer of the book, "Catholicism Today" and enjoyed sending letters to the editors of The Fort Wayne Newspapers. An avid sports fan, he followed Notre Dame Football and won the men's tennis singles competition sponsored by the Fort Wayne Parks Department. In his youth he enjoyed playing basketball, cycling and ice skating, and took his niece and nephew to many events. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, the Third Order of St. Francis and attended many C.Y.O. dances and activities. Surviving are his niece, Suzanne Welch Feeback of Bluffton; great-nephews, Chad Feeback, Ryan Feeback and Andrew Feeback; and great-niece, Jenna Feeback; great-great-nephews, Hanzou Feeback, Zayne Feeback, and Genjirou Feeback; and great-great-niece, Yumeko Feeback. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John N. Welch, Robert Welch, and Kenneth Welch; and nephew John Michael Welch. Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Jerome will be laid to rest at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook go to www.mccombandsons.com
