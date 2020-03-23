JEROME CYRIL SAUTER, 64, father, brother, uncle, and son, lost his life due to natural causes Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born in Adrian, Mich. on Aug. 12, 1956, Jerome was a son of the late Cyril Sauter and Phyllis Sauter. He attended Angola High School, Ivy Tech Community College, and Purdue Fort Wayne. Jerome worked much of his life as a cook at several restaurants. He did own his own restaurant for several years. Jerome spent several years working at the Bagel Station in Fort Wayne, Ind. Jerome was a devoted sports fan and loved the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves. He is survived by his son, Aaron Sauter of Rome, Ga.; and his daughter, Erica Sauter of Lawrenceville, Ga.; sister, Sharon (Marcia) Sauter of Angola; and brothers, Larry Sauter of Huntington, Gary Sauter of Fort Wayne, Eric (Angie) Sauter of Angola,and Kevin (Lisa) Sauter of Fort Wayne. There will be no service for Jerome Sauter at this time.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 23, 2020