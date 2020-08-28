JEROME "JERRY" DAVID SCHAAB, 86, of Hamilton Lake, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn. Born Oct. 19, 1933, in Fort Wayne, he was the ninth child of the late Alfred and Theresia Kauffman Schaab. Jerry was a 1951 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne. Jerry retired in December of 1992 after 42 years of barbering and sales. While in business, he was a president of the Butler JC's and Rotary Clubs. He married Karen Billings Zeigler on Feb. 15, 1980 in Butler. He and Karen spent 26 winters on Ft. Myers Beach, Fla. They enjoyed traveling and they were able to visit 42 States and eight European countries. He is survived by his wife, Karen Schaab of Hamilton Lake; two sons, Alfred E. Schaab and Christopher R. Schaab of Hamilton Lake; a daughter, Jonella J. Schaab of Fort Wayne; two stepchildren, Michael S. Zeigler and Joy L. Taylor, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Damen (Dawn) Therkildsen of Idaho, Brianna and Alexander Schaab of Tennessee, Jenna M. Taylor of Boston, Mass., Drew (Natalia) Taylor of Aspen, Colo., and Dane G. (Alexandra) Taylor of Boca Raton, Fla.; four great- grandsons, Caden and Ethen Therkildsen, Thomas Nash Taylor and Damean Dane Taylor; He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Richard, John, James, and Thomas; sisters, Gertrude Schaab, Dorothy Sprott and Mary Leuenberger; and a stepdaughter, Michelle Marie Racy. Due to Covid-19, no services will be held at this time. A memorial mass will be held at a later date at Saint Michael Catholic Church, Waterloo. Burial will be held in Butler Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com