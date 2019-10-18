JEROME "JERRY" EDWARD FEDOROWICZ, 66, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born on Oct. 2, 1953 in Williamsport, Pa., Jerry was a son of the late Leonard and Ella Frances (Davis) Fedorowicz. Jerry served his country honorably with the United States Army for 20 years as a Staff Sergeant and Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. Jerry worked for the United States Postal Service for 25 years as a mail sorter in Fort Wayne. He loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and family. Survivors include his wife, Yun Fedorowicz; children, Maria (Jerry) Sims, Jon (Allison) Fedorowicz, Allen (Danielle) Fedorowicz; niece, Sarah Ree; nephews, Dong Joon Shin, Dong Koo Shin, Aubrey Hansen; eight grandchildren; and siblings, Virginia, Christine, Robert, and Leonard Jr. Fedorowicz. Jerry was also preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Fedorowicz. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church, 11337 US-27, Fort Wayne (IN 46816). Officiating the Mass of Christian Burial will be Father William Kummer. Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807). Burial will take place at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2019