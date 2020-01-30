JEROME "JERRY" L. SMITH, 81, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Lincoln shire Place, Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 1, 1938, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Robert C. and Vivian D. Smith. Jerry was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church and served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a Fort Wayne Firefighter and the Superintendent of the Signal Dept for the City of Fort Wayne, retiring in 1988. He enjoyed his retirement at Lake Pleasant, Manapogo Park for many years. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marilyn; sons, David (Claudia) Smith of Fremont, Ind., Brian (Denise) Smith of Monroeville, Ind., and Dan (Rose) Smith of New Haven, Ind.; daughters, Denise Smith of Fort Wayne and Dawn Albright of Monroeville, Ind.; nine grandchildren, and three great- grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Michael C. Smith. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary recited at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses or St. Joseph Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 30, 2020