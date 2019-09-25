JEROME M. "JERRY" ALLAIRE, 83, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. He was born Feb. 27, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Louis and Barbara Ann (Lorenz) Allaire. Jerry graduated from Fort Wayne Central Catholic High School and the University of Dayton. Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Clare (Lothamer) Allaire; his children, Michael (Gina) Allaire of Cincinnati, Ohio, Helen (Thomas) Fahey of Miamisburg, Ohio, Bridget (Harri) Allaire-Maki of Kerava, Finland, Stephen (Beth) Allaire of Miamisburg, Ohio, Diane (Julio) Almanza of Cincinnati, Ohio, David (Betsy) Allaire of Cincinnati, Ohio, James (Raissa) Allaire of Berwyn, ILL., and Daniel (Linda) Allaire of Los Angeles, Calif.; 15 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Noreen Allaire. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at St. Ann Church, Cincinnati, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to Most Precious Blood School, 1529 Barthold Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46808. Condolences may be expressed to frederickfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 25, 2019