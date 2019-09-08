JEROME M. KELLER, 79, of Tampa, Fla. and formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Born Dec. 30, 1939 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of to the late Jerome J. and Blanche (Cornell) Keller. Jerome was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He lived in Fort Wayne until moving to Florida in 1983. His career was in real estate. In Fort Wayne, he was active with the Elks Lodge and served as Exalted Ruler. Survivors include daughters, Christine (Steve) Gulizia and Kimberly Carter; sisters, Carolyn Moser and Marilyn (Steve) Parrot; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ronald Moser. A private celebration of life will take place with burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.

