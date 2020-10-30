JEROME "JERRY" NICHTER, 93, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Grey Stone Health & Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late George and Ethel (Brown) Nichter. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven and the Holy Name Society. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a member of American Legion Post 330 and Howard Bandelier V.F.W. Post 2457. He retired in 1981 from International Harvester after 38 years. He is survived by his children, Kathleen Mowery, Victoria (Doug) Brooks, Mary Ellen (Dan) Eakright, Daniel (Dawn) Nichter, Michael (Judy) Nichter, Denise (Jim) Hill, Larry (Kim) Nichter, Thomas (Meg) Nichter, Charles (Becky) Nichter, and Steven (Therese) Nichter; sister, Charlene Derickson; 31 grandchildren, and 58 great- grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy, in 2018; great- granddaughter, Emmie Albers, in 2020; six brothers, and four sisters. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with calling one hour prior. Father Bill Sullivan officiating. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with Vigil service at 3:45 p.m. Masks required. Burial in the church cemetery with military honors. Preferred memorials are to Heart to Heart Hospice or Masses. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com