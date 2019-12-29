JERRIE LYNN DIXON, 71, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Born in South Bend on April 29, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Hackley and Dorothy (Stewart) Henchen. She was employed with IPFW registrar's office. "Even in our sadness, we rejoice because she is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and we praise Him because one day we will be together again." Survivors include her husband, Dennis Dixon of Fort Wayne; stepsons, Paul (Maggie) Dixon of Lafayette and Daniel Dixon of Fort Wayne; stepdaughter, Nicole Pierce; step-grandchildren, Heather Dixon of Lafayette, Paul Dixon, Jr. of Lafayette, William Schumacher and Logan Schumacher of Lafayette, Elise Dixon of Fort Wayne, Nicole Pierce and Andrew Dixon; step-great-granddaughter, Ariel Graves; brother, Joseph (Cindy) Hackley of Chapel Hill, N.C.; and sister-in-law, Charlene Lane of Castle Rock, Colo. No service scheduled. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019