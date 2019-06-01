JERRY ARLO KREGER

Service Information
McHatton-Sadler Funeral Home
2290 Provident Court
Warsaw, IN
46580
(574)-267-7123
Obituary
JERRY ARLO KREGER, 80, of Pierceton, Ind., passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, 7:20 p.m., in Lincolnshire Place, Fort Wayne. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Kreger of Pierceton; children, Jerry F. Kreger of Pierceton and Susan (Gregory) Peck of Leo, Ind. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at McHatton - Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw. Chaplain Lewis Collier officiating. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the funeral home, with a 33 Degree Carnation service and a Masonic memorial service at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Pierceton, Ind. Memorial Contributions may be made to Pierceton Presbyterian Church, 309 S. 1st St., Pierceton, IN 46562; or Mizpah Shrine Temple Hospital - Transportation Fund, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. To sign the register book or leave condolences electronically, visit mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 1, 2019
