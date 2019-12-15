JERRY B. SCHNEIDER, 69, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Herman Schneider and Ethel Schneider. He graduated from North Side High School in 1969. Jerry had worked at Tokheim Corporation for several years and also was a truck driver for Quality Foods before retirement. Jerry was a man with a unique and original personality and never knew a stranger. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, enjoying a good drink and a smoke. He is survived by his brothers, Terry C. Schneider, Harold E (Anita) Schneider and Richard A ( Ellen) Schneider; former wife, Kimberly S. (John) Caudle, all of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was also preceded in death also by his sister, Catherine McGuire, and her husband John Kevin McGuire; and a brother, Donald Schneider. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or the Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019