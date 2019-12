JERRY B. SCHNEIDER, 69, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Herman Schneider and Ethel Schneider. He graduated from North Side High School in 1969. Jerry had worked at Tokheim Corporation for several years and also was a truck driver for Quality Foods before retirement. Jerry was a man with a unique and original personality and never knew a stranger. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, enjoying a good drink and a smoke. He is survived by his brothers, Terry C. Schneider, Harold E (Anita) Schneider and Richard A ( Ellen) Schneider; former wife, Kimberly S. (John) Caudle, all of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was also preceded in death also by his sister, Catherine McGuire, and her husband John Kevin McGuire; and a brother, Donald Schneider. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or the Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com