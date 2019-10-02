JERRY C. ELLENWOOD, 87, of Bloomington, Ind., died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his home. Born May 30, 1932, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Leonard H. and Annetta (Creigh) Ellen wood. He was a standout athlete at Fort Wayne South Side High School and after graduation accepted an athletic scholarship to play football and basketball at Florida State University. After service in the U.S. Army, Jerry became a funeral director and eventually a partner at Bloomington's Day Funeral Home. He also served as a member of the Indiana State Board of Funeral Directors. Jerry was an elder at the Sherwood Oaks Christian Church, a 33rd degree mason, and received the Sagamore of the Wabash award from Governor Robert Orr. He is survived by his sister, Helen (Ellenwood) Ervin of Fort Wayne; and six nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Sue (Krause) on Aug. 2, 2014; daughter, Becky on Sept. 12, 1985; and son, Ed on Jan. 17, 2016. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Day & Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home, 4150 E. Third St., with Tom Ellsworth officiating. A gathering of family and friends is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. If friends so desire, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.DayDeremiahFrye.com.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 2, 2019