JERRY CRIM (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JERRY CRIM.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:30 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

JERRY CRIM, 86, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Born in New Castle, Ind. on July 16, 1933, he was the son of the late Cecil and Ruth Crim. Jerry served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 until 1955 serving as a communications specialist. His passion and career was photography for over 45 years. In his spare time he was an avid woodworker and enjoyed making things of many varieties. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gertrude "Truus" Crim; children, Michael (Linda) Crim, Daniel (Karen) Crim, and Tanja (Michael) Wood; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Doris Lorton. Funeral service is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation from 3 to 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Indiana Chapter - . To leave online condolences visit www.domccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.