JERRY CRIM, 86, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Born in New Castle, Ind. on July 16, 1933, he was the son of the late Cecil and Ruth Crim. Jerry served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 until 1955 serving as a communications specialist. His passion and career was photography for over 45 years. In his spare time he was an avid woodworker and enjoyed making things of many varieties. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gertrude "Truus" Crim; children, Michael (Linda) Crim, Daniel (Karen) Crim, and Tanja (Michael) Wood; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Doris Lorton. Funeral service is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation from 3 to 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Indiana Chapter - . To leave online condolences visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019