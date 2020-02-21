JERRY D. TOMS, 73, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his home in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Dan and Fannie Toms and was a graduate from Concordia Lutheran High School. Jerry worked at Shambaugh and Son as a Fabrication Shop Manager for 31 years. He was a proud member of Local 166 Plumbers and Pipe Fitters. Jerry was also a member of A.A. He had a passion for landscaping and working his yard. He had a contagious laugh that was easily recognized by his friends. Most of all he loved spending time with his wife, family, and friends. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna Toms of Fort Wayne; children, Stacy (Kurt Keys) Honeick and Brent (Angie) Toms, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Riley, Avery, Brooke, Taylor, Cameron, Lance, and Brandon; and sister, Janice Bultemeier of Fort Wayne. Jerry was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, D.J. Honeick. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 21, 2020