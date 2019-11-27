Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JERRY DUNLAP. View Sign Service Information Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc 722 S Washington St Van Wert , OH 45891 (419)-238-1112 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home 722 S Washington St Van Wert , OH View Map Service 10:30 AM Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home 722 S Washington St Van Wert , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JERRY DUNLAP, 55, of Van Wert, Ohio, left Vancrest of Payne for Heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Born on Nov. 23, 1964, in Van Wert, he was a son of the late Charles and Donna (Bebout) Dunlap. Jerry spent many years at the Thomas Edison Center where he participated in the Special Olympics, "a special thank you to his 'worker' Kathy Davis." He loved church, playing CDs, bowling, swimming and playing bingo and shuffleboard in Florida. Jerry loved spending time with his family and friends telling his "stories." He also spent time at Lincoln Life working on his papers and making friends. Jerry was a big fan of the Van Wert Cougars and the Crestview Lady Knights. He always had a hug for everyone, and was "Uncle" Jerry to many friends of his nieces and nephews. Jerry is was survived by his brothers and sisters, Roger (Sharon) Dunlap of Van Wert, Phyllis (Jim) Adams of Van Wert, Bob (Suzanne) Dunlap of Ossian, Ind., Nancy (Harry) Latimer of Van Wert, Ruth Dunlap/Deb Maynard of Leo, Ind., and Chuck (Lynn) Dunlap of Fort Wayne. He is also survived by nine nieces and nephews; many step-, great- and great-great nieces and nephews; his special friends, Rhonda, Cathy D., Lark and TB; the staff and residents of Vancrest of Payne; as well as many "punkins" and "buddies." He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, a nephew and a great-nephew. The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home. Rev. Stuart Wyatt and Steven Adams officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow service in Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Jerry`s memory may be sent to Thomas Edison Special Olympics or the Vancrest of Payne activities fund. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S. Washington Street, Van Wert (OH 45891). To share in Jerry's online memorial visit

