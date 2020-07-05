1/1
JERRY EASTERWOOD, 77, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Braden ton, Fla. Born Oct. 25, 1942, in Fremont, Ohio, he lived most of his life in Fort Wayne and recently moved to Florida in 2017. He worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company right out of high school until he retired in 1997, then Star Homes soon after retirement. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church where he served as an usher. Playing golf and square dancing was one of his many passions. Surviving are his son, Mark Easterwood of Bradenton, Fla.; daughter, Robin (Dan) Schallenkamp of Bradenton, Fla.; and grandson, Brandon Schallenkamp of Bradenton, Fla.; brother, Tom (Carol) Easterwood of Perrysburg, Ohio; two nephews; a niece; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jack and Barb Davies of Fort Wayne and John and Janice Purcell of Auburn, Ind.; and his extended family members. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Sally Easterwood; wife, Kathleen "Jamie" Easterwood; and dog, Mandy. Private family services will be held. Visitation is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne. Face covering required. Burial will be at the Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to Tidewell Hospice, Bradenton, Fla., or the Fort Wayne Animal Shelter. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
