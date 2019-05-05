JERRY L. BEITLER, 70, of New Haven, Ind., passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born on Aug. 23, 1948 in Adams County, Ind., he was a son of the late Carl and Martha I. (Resh) Beitler. On May 11, 1985, Jerry married Mary Lee Dull. Jerry worked for Parker Hanifin in New Haven; he was a member of the American Legion, former member of the Redman's Lodge and Moose Lodge. He served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Mary Lee Beitler of New Haven; one son, Matthew Beitler of Fort Wayne; one daughter, Jennifer (Jim) Neal of Sarasota, Fla.; four brothers, Ed Beitler of New Haven, Ronnie Beitler of Decatur, Mike Beitler of Fort Wayne, and Brian Beitler of Decatur; four sisters, Karen Beitler of Bluffton, Marlene Beitler of New Haven, Gloria Gonzales of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Tammy Neilands of Fort Wayne; and two granddaughters. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with calling one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Pastor Chuck Fenwick will be officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ray Cemetery, Monroe, Ind. Memorials are to the American Legion. To sign the guestbook visit www.hshfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2019