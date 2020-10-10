JERRY L. McINTOSH, 78, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, peacefully at his home. Born on March 9, 1942 in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of the late Lohnas and Josephine (Smith) McIntosh. Jerry graduated from Decatur High School in 1960. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Manchester College in 1963, his Master of Arts degree from Ball State University in 1966, and a Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1972 from Indiana University Law School, Indianapolis. He was a former school teacher for five years, having begun teaching when he was 20 years of age. He served as an attorney-at-law for 48 years in the Fort Wayne area and was a member of the Indiana Bar Association and the Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America in his youth, traveled throughout the United States, and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a former state Judicial Coordinator for the Indiana Criminal Justice Planning Agency. He was a 55-year member of Decatur Masonic Lodge, Fort Wayne Scottish Rite, and a 25-year member of the Fort Wayne Mizpah Shrine. He was a collector of World War militaria, stamps, history books and trains and professed to have read 3,000 books in the last 50 years. He travelled with his family to 37 countries since 1969 with an emphasis on Italy, Germany and Russia. He was an avid I.U. basketball fan. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Christine McIntosh of Fort Wayne, Ind.; children, Emily (Joe) Woodson of Fort Wayne, Ind., Dr. Ian (Kristina) McIntosh of Fort Wayne, Ind., Misty (Joe) Kieffer of Leo, Ind., and Jessica McIntosh (Sean Price) of Bloomington, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; brother, Dr. Tom McIntosh of Grapevine, Texas; and a sister, Linda (Andrew) Gardella of Jacksonville, Fla. He was also preceded in death by a brother. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. A Masonic Service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Decatur Cemetery, Decatur, Ind. Memorials to Shriner's Hospitals for Children
. Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Ind., 260-495-2915. Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com