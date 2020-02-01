JERRY LEE RICHARDS, 76, formerly of Fort Wayne and more recently of Lake Milak okia, Mich., passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Monday Jan. 27, 2020, at his home. Born in Fort Wayne, Jerry was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who cared deeply for his family and nothing made him happier than spending time with them. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing, flying airplanes in years back, being in the great outdoors, and he had become talented at woodworking, having rebuilt an old hunter's cabin on his property in Michigan, complete with milling the wood on-site himself. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to others, and was the resident snow-removal man for friends and neighbors in the U.P. Prior to retiring, he worked in the diamond wire die industry for many years. Surviving are his beloved wife of 56 years, Linda; his sons, Dan (Sonya) of Florida, and Greg (Maria) of Arizona; daughter-in-law, Heather (Lee) Morris of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brother, Steven (Shirley) Richards of Pleasant Lake; and brother-in-law, Jim (Marcia) Winkelmann of Indianapolis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Esther Richards; son, Joseph Richards; and grandchildren, Jesse Lee Richards, Jonathan David Richards, and Sarah Beth Richards. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, with calling from 1 to 4 p.m. prior. Memorial service will be held in Michigan in the coming months. The family requests that those who wish to honor Jerry's legacy make a concerted effort to visit his dear wife, Linda, who will be relocating back to Fort Wayne to a long-term care facility. Memorials may be made to Bethany Christian Schools. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 1, 2020