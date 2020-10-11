1/1
JERRY LYNN DAVIS
1944 - 2020
JERRY LYNN DAVIS, 75, of Fort Wayne, Ind. passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born Oct. 28, 1944 in Liberal, Kansas to the late Ivan and Waneta (Pierce) Davis. Jerry was married to Deborah July 14, 1979; they have been married for 41 years. He retired from General Electric Wire Mill in Jan., 2000 after 35 years of service. Jerry was in the United States Army from Jan. 1966 to Jan. 1968 when he was honorably discharged. Jerry was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, playing horseshoes, cards and spending time with his family. He also loved spending time with his dogs. Jerry is survived by his wife, Deborah Davis (Snodderly) of Fort Wayne. His three daughters, Kristi Zolman, Kimberly (Rodney) Kendall and Amanda (Jeffrey) Tyler. His grandchildren Adam Snodderly, Steven (Kelly) Perry Jr., Jacob Snodderly, Seth (Zoe) Perry and Vanessa Pennell. He has one great grandchild, Olivia Perry. Brothers, Ivan (Janice) Davis, Jr., Ronald (Nancy) Davis, Sister-in-laws, Nancy Davis, and Linda Davis, Special nephew, Shawn Davis and special niece, Darlene Davis and special great niece, Kathleen Davis. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Waneta Davis, twin brother, Larry Davis and brother, Kenneth Davis Sr., nephew, Tony Davis and nephew, Kenneth Davis Jr. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Midwest Funeral Home, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, Ind. Service officiated by Matthew and David Snodderly. Memorials to Allen County SPCA, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control and VA Volunteer Service of Northern Indiana.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society
1415 West Coliseum Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
(260) 496-9600
October 12, 2020
Sweet Thought Bouquet
October 11, 2020
Well Uncle Jerry you made it to 75!! Great life and always appreciated your kindness. You will be missed sir. Thank you for all the memories.
Steven Gordin
Family
October 11, 2020
He was a great grandfather. He helped raise me right. I will forever miss him. When I was younger we would go out in the backyard and play basketball together. He would watch me while my mom was at work. He taught me how to ride a bike and tie my shoes. We use to go the the YMCA and walk on the track together. We went out for breakfast all the time. He was one of the best people to ever be in my life and I will love him forever.
Vanessa Pennell
Grandchild
October 11, 2020
Jerry was the most loving person. He was a good provider, good father and a good friend. I do and will always miss him.
Deborah Davis
Spouse
