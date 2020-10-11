JERRY LYNN DAVIS, 75, of Fort Wayne, Ind. passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born Oct. 28, 1944 in Liberal, Kansas to the late Ivan and Waneta (Pierce) Davis. Jerry was married to Deborah July 14, 1979; they have been married for 41 years. He retired from General Electric Wire Mill in Jan., 2000 after 35 years of service. Jerry was in the United States Army from Jan. 1966 to Jan. 1968 when he was honorably discharged. Jerry was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, playing horseshoes, cards and spending time with his family. He also loved spending time with his dogs. Jerry is survived by his wife, Deborah Davis (Snodderly) of Fort Wayne. His three daughters, Kristi Zolman, Kimberly (Rodney) Kendall and Amanda (Jeffrey) Tyler. His grandchildren Adam Snodderly, Steven (Kelly) Perry Jr., Jacob Snodderly, Seth (Zoe) Perry and Vanessa Pennell. He has one great grandchild, Olivia Perry. Brothers, Ivan (Janice) Davis, Jr., Ronald (Nancy) Davis, Sister-in-laws, Nancy Davis, and Linda Davis, Special nephew, Shawn Davis and special niece, Darlene Davis and special great niece, Kathleen Davis. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Waneta Davis, twin brother, Larry Davis and brother, Kenneth Davis Sr., nephew, Tony Davis and nephew, Kenneth Davis Jr. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Midwest Funeral Home, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, Ind. Service officiated by Matthew and David Snodderly. Memorials to Allen County SPCA, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control and VA Volunteer Service of Northern Indiana.