JERRY M. MANN, 74, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Leona "Lee" Mann (Merillat) and Robert "Bob" Mann. Jerry graduated from South Side High School in 1964 and loved fishing and football. Jerry proudly served in the United States Air Force. Most of all he will be remembered for his sense of humor and as a loving husband, father and grandfather and brother. Jerry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jane R. Mann; his brother, Robert "Bob" Mann; two sons, Jason M. (Angie) Mann of Fort Wayne, and Justin (Lindsey) R. Mann of Virginia. Jerry has seven grandchildren, Brittney York, Jessica York, Alec Mann, Austin Mann, Keaira Mann, Mackenzie Canete and Oliver Mann. A private "Celebration of Life" service will be held at a later date. Any memorials are to go to National Kidney Foundations and/or American Cancer Society. Arrangements By Divine Mercy Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 23, 2020.