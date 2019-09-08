JERRY M. WYNN, 74, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. He was born in Wabash, Ind. to the late John and Geraldine (Heider) Wynn. He married Sandra L. Hopper on Nov. 15, 1988; and she survives. He worked as a forklift drive for General Mills for 16 years, retiring on June 2, 2019. Jerry enjoyed fishing, gambling, watching sports, and gardening. Surviving are his children, Jeff (Jessica) Wynn and Valorie Muncy; grandchildren, Jake (Danielle) Millikan, Brittni Huffer, Brad (Amy) Kindred, and Trinity (Devin) Muncy; great-grandchildren, Colton, Lucy, Carsen, Owen, and Declan; sisters, Mary (Andy) Vaught and Sheila (Dave) Ramsey; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jerry was also preceded in death by his father- and mother-in-law, Cecil and Jean Hopper; brothers, Jack Wynn and Jim Wynn; sister, Kay Castor; and granddaughter, Leslie Wynn. Memorial contributions may be made to . To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 8, 2019