JERRY T. GEORGE, 78, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Christ and Helen (Mileff) George. Jerry married Janet Messmann on May 30, 1971; she survives. He was a barber for 42 years, retiring in 2007. Jerry was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing golf in Palm Springs, Calif., where he and Jan lived in the winter. Also surviving are his children, Jennifer (Jim) Palilonis and Christopher (Kari) George; four grandchildren, Taya George, Trent George, Gage Palilonis, and Quinn Palilonis; sister, Dorothy Lazoff; nephew, Thomas (Erin) Lazoff; and great-nieces, Elena Lazoff and Anesa Lazoff. Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior to Mass. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church or , 9100 Purdue Road #203 Indianapolis, IN 46268.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 27, 2019