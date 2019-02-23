JESS EDWARD VOIROL SR., 33, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Jack Voirol and Mary Lou Voirol of Florida who survives. Jess worked as a manager with several local Pizza Hut restaurants and formerly worked for Bob Evans. He loved spending time with his family, watching Star Wars, and cheering for the Packers, Yankees, and Celtics. Jess is survived by his wife, Sarah Voirol; three sons, Jack Voirol III, Jess E. Voirol Jr. and Charlie Voirol I; and siblings, Bill Wood, Christina (Jay) Hansel, Kellie Wood, Jack (Barbie) Voirol Jr., and Charlene Hasch. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. (The family invites all his friends to wear Star Wars or Jess's favorite teams apparel to the service.) Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JESS EDWARD VOIROL Sr..
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 23, 2019