JESSE COLLINS Sr.
JESSE COLLINS SR., 71, passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home. Born Aug. 27, 1948, in Greensboro, Ala., he was a son of the late Johnnie Collins Sr. and Pearline Collins. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Allie B. Collins; daughter, TaRonda Collins Goode; sons, Jesse Collins Jr. and Jovon "Silk" (Barbara) Collins; sisters, Lydia (Robert) Kizer, Dorothy (Jesse) Morris and Rosie Lacey; brothers, Johnnie (Simone) Collins and James Collins; daughter-in-law, Juanita Collins; son-in-law, Eric Goode; 11 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Collins Sr. and Pearline Collins; sister, Shelia Collins; brothers, Jeffery and Floyd Collins; and grandmother, Irene Beverly. A celebration in his honor is noon Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Come As You Are Community Church, 7910 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46816), where visitation will start at 10 a.m. Service and care entrusted to Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St., Fort Wayne (IN 46803). www.ellisfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
