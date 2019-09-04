JESSE "JESS" W. LOUIS, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at his home in Fort Wayne. Surviving are his wife, Cynthia "Cindy" Louis of Fort Wayne; daughters, Cheryl (Russ) Wolfe of Fort Wayne, Debbie (Dennis Creech) Louis of Fort Wayne, and Vicki (Dr. Drake) McDonald of Colorado Springs, Colo.; son, Greg (Karen) Louis of Hoagland; stepdaughter, Renee (Jody) Thompson of Indianapolis; five grandchildren, Kylie (Joey) Simon, Dr. Carter Mohnssen, Ashley Mohnssen, Nicholas Louis and Taylor Louis; and three step-grandchildren, Jacob Thompson, Jared Thompson and Jayden Thompson. Service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green Street, New Haven, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Friends and family will also be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Emanuel Lutheran Church, New Haven, Ind. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 4, 2019